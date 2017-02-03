More human remains found in Shelby Co.

(Photo: WHAS)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More human remains were found on a property in Waddy, Ky., in addition to the human skull found earlier this week, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Officials believe all of the remains belong to one person.



Officials were led to the area by search dogs and say that the remains were not found in a grave but on the ground. Efforts are now being focused on determining who the person was.

The Sheriff believes the remains will need to be sent out of state for testing to determine the identity.



