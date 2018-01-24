More details on the Marshall victims and their recovery

17-year-old Daniel Austin, 15-year-old Mason Cosner, 15-year-old Christian Cosner and Hannah Dysinger (Photo: family photos)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This shooting is leaving wounds that will never fully heal for victims. There is emotional trauma associated with this situation, but doctors are hopeful they can take care of the physical injuries and help the victims with that part of their recovery.

In total, 20 people were hurt Tuesday, Jan. 24. Sixteen people were shot, including two victims who died. Bailey Holt, Pictured below, and Preston Cope were identified as the two victims who have died.

Bailey Holt was shot and killed on Jan. 23 during a shooting at the Marshall County High School. (Photo: Family photo)

Holt's father released the following statement:

Just pray! She would light up a room when she walked in. Everyone said they never heard a negative comment about anyone or anything!

Four others have other injuries.

The shooting victims include Mason and Christian Cosner. The twin brothers are 15-years-old and both are students at Marshall County High School.

Mason Cosner was injured in the shooting at Marshall County High School. (Photo: family photo)

Christian Cosner was injured in the shooting at Marshall County High School. (Photo: family photo)

Mason was shot and is still at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Christian was trampled and had some minor injuries. We're told he was treated at a local hospital in Western Kentucky and is out of the hospital.



Daniel Austin was injured in the shooting at Marshall County High School. (Photo: Family photo)

The 17-year-old was shot and had surgery yesterday at Vanderbilt Hospital. He has a form of autism, and his brother says Daniel was hugging people like he does every morning yesterday when he was shot.



Hannah Dysinger was injured in the shooting at Marshall County High School. (Photo: Family photo)



She was also shot and is expected to be released from the Marshall County Hospital today. Her parents released the following statement:



"As a father and mother we want everyone to understand how resilient and brave our daughter is and how thankful we are for our friends and family and the community around us."

