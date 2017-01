Monkey Wrench in the Highlands (Photo: Monkey Wrench Facebook Page) (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After nearly 12 years, the Monkey Wrench in the Highlands is saying goodbye.



The bar's owner, Dennie Humphrey, posted on Facebook that the bar's last day would be April 1.

Humphrey says he will be focusing his time on GonzoFest Louisville and Grateville Dead.

(© 2017 WHAS)