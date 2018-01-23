Moment of silence at UK game for Marshall Co. shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The entire state of has felt the impact of the fatal shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton.

Just before the 9 p.m. UK vs. Mississippi State game tipped off in a packed Rupp Arena, the school called for a moment of silence.

WHAS11 was there as the announcer asked the crowd to remember the victims, their families, the Western KY community and the first responders.

An estimated 20,000 was in attendance at Rupp.

