Mock crash presentation teaches safe driving

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:19 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Students at Moore Traditional High School are starting their Friday with a visit from Louisville Metro police, EMS and firefighters.

There was no emergency but the first responders put on a mock crash presentation.

The drill was designed to educate kids on the dangers of texting and driving distracted driving and drinking and driving. 

The first responders used real students to simulate a fatal crash to show young drivers how emergency officials respond to a life threatening situation.

Sgt. Hamlin says during this time of year, prom season, it's especially important for students to make smart driving decisions.

