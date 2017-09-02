Mobile vet heading to Texas to help animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Relief efforts continue in Texas as the Lone Star State begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

One Kentuckiana organization is focusing on the animals affected by the devastation.

Pets 4 Life is sending their mobile vet unit to Katy, Texas to aid in relief efforts.

The animal care group will be teaming up with Austin Pets Alive focusing on treating pets affected by the storms and reuniting them with their owners.

The unit is completely equipped to run like a normal veterinarian office even being able to perform x-rays and emergency surgeries.

For Chris Beckett, who will be making the 17-hour drive down, he says volunteering to do this was an easy decision.

“We know there’s a thousand dogs down there and they need help. It’s just getting started because now there’s the cleanup and you’re going to have animals walk on broken glass and the mud,” he said.

Beckett says he plans on staying there for at least a week but there still is no timeline for the trip.

Pets 4 Life says the biggest thing they need right now are donations, which will go towards helping the relief efforts in Texas.

