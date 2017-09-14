MMA fighter suffered from artery hardening

An MMA Fighter who died in May.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There is new information regarding an MMA fighter who died shortly after a match in July.

The coroner's office says 37-year-old Donshay White of Radcliff died of complications from hardening of his arteries.

His July 15th fight was called in the 2nd round when he could no longer defend himself. He went to the locker room where he collapsed. That was his first bout in more than a year.

