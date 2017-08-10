MLB players create unique Louisville Slugger bats (Photo: Provided by Louisville Slugger)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Slugger is bringing out the color for a special line of bats to be used at the end of August.For the first time ever, Major League Baseball is relaxing the rules for Players Weekend August 25-27. That means the options are endless.

Louisville Slugger is making bats in all different colors with engravings that go beyond the players’ names. Some players are putting their nicknames on their bats or honoring special people in their lives.

If you'd like to create a unique bat like the ones the players will be making, visit sluggercustombats.com.

