Mitch McConnell questioned about violence in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered condolences to those impacted by the Texas shooting during a news conference in Louisville Monday.

Kentucky’s senior senator was in his hometown to discuss recent confirmation of federal judges.

Still, the big story was in the front of everyone's mind, even that of the Senate Majority Leader who expressed condolences to the families impacted by the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Even though the scene was more than 1,100 miles from Louisville, we had to ask the most powerful man in the US Senate about the recent string of high profile violent attacks and what, if anything, he intends to do about it.



“You know, it's hard to envision a foolproof way to prevent individual outrages by evil people”, Leader McConnell said. “I mean, last week in New York you had a person who figured out he could kill people by driving his automobile up on a sidewalk it is a very, very challenging thing.”

When asked whether these violent attacks “weight on” him and the rest of the Senate, Leader McConnell replied, “Of course it does, yes. It's the sort of thing you hate and we've had repeated examples of it not only here but in Europe as well.”

