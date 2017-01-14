Mission Behind Bars helps ex-offenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mission Behind Bars and Beyond is a program dedicated to helping ex-offenders with a smooth transition back into lives with their families, workplace and society.

The program helps in just about every aspect including job readiness, job placement, life skills training, substance abuse and mental health among other avenues.

Mentors, who are vital in the program’s success, offers nurturing with their support and accountability group.

“It’s so important for people when they first come out of a correctional system – prisons, jails and so forth that they have positive role models and positive people in their lives – a support system, a good support system of people that can lead them and help them find jobs and help them find housing,” Robert Moore, a mentor, said.

With this being the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, some of the mentors say the timing is inspiring to do their part to help others.

“Some people are – as I call it a ‘diamond in the rough’, they just need to be polished a little bit. If you can go out and help someone, particularly in the city of Louisville since we are a city of compassion, to show compassion to somebody else. I think it’s a great fit to be a mentor,” Moore said.

The program has been around for nearly 9 years and has sessions throughout Louisville and Lexington.

For information, contact Robert Jamison Ministries at (502) 554-3770.

