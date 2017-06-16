WHAS
Missing teen found, safe

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:29 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teen who was reported missing from the PRP area last Saturday has been found.

Darius Reeves, 16, was located and returned home safely.

No more details have been released. 

