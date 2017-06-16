Close Missing teen found, safe WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:29 PM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teen who was reported missing from the PRP area last Saturday has been found.Darius Reeves, 16, was located and returned home safely.No more details have been released. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling Stark County authorities discuss 'Wife Swap' family in double murder investigation the Stockdales 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Warrants executed at home of fugitive's mom Shooter's widow shocked by husband's actions Omni Lou. Construction workers on strike U2's guitar tech returns Wife of Congressional baseball shooter: 'I had no idea this was going to happen' UVA student released from North Korea in a coma More Stories 7 US Navy crew reported missing after collision off Japan Jun 16, 2017, 6:55 p.m. Senior citizens warned to stay safe after string of… Jun 16, 2017, 6:07 p.m. Damion Lee reflects on his time in Louisville Jun 16, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
