Missing elderly man found deceased

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- At approximately 12:30 pm today, a rest part attendant at the rest area located on I-65 North near the 22 mile marker in Clark County discovered a deceased male inside of a car parked at the rest area. The attendant contacted the Indiana State Police.

Troopers found David Eugene Cox, 81, deceased at the scene inside of his 1995 white Ford Probe. Cox was the subject of a silver alert issued on October 3 shortly after 2:30 am.

No foul play is expected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

