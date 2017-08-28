Missing Bedford, Ky. man found dead in La Grange

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A missing person from Trimble County, Ky. was found dead in the 500 block of Cedar Springs Court, in a field, in La Grange.

The La Grange Police Department said 32-year-old Noah J. Law, of Bedford, Ky., was found dead on Thursday, Aug. 24, around 9 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted and no cause or manner of death was determined, at this time pending test results.

Law was reported missing a week prior to when his body was found.

Police said they are not releasing any other information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444 or the La Grange Police Tip-Line 502-873-8945.

