Missing 2-year-old found dead in creek

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:01 AM. EST January 22, 2017

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – A two-year-old boy who went missing from a home in Borden, Ind., has died.
Little William Robert’s body was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a private search party pulled his body from a creek between Dream Lake Road and Carrwood Road.

The little boy was last seen playing near the creek around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Search and dive crews were actively looking for him until the search was suspended because of the darkness.

(© 2017 WHAS)

