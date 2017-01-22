Missing 2-year-old found dead in creek

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – A two-year-old boy who went missing from a home in Borden, Ind., has died.
Little William Robert’s body was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a private search party pulled his body from a creek between Dream Lake Road and Carrwood Road.
The little boy was last seen playing near the creek around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
Search and dive crews were actively looking for him until the search was suspended because of the darkness.
