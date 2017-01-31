Miss Hamington the pig moved to animal sanctuary

Miss Hamington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A hog found wandering on the streets of Jefferson County on Christmas Day now has a new home.

“Miss Hamington” the hog, is now at a rescue facility in New Richmond, Ohio after she tore up her space at Metro Animal Services’ Manslick Road location, according to officials.

Her owner has not come forward and officials said they have until next Christmas to do so or she can be adopted out.

