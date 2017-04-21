WHAS
Minor Earthquake Near South Carolina-Georgia Border

It wasn't much, but the area did experience a minor quake Friday morning.

wltx 1:43 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

Augusta, GA (WLTX) -  People living near the Georgia/South Carolina border likely felt a little rumble Friday morning, as a minor earthquake shook the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.5 magnitude quake happened at 2:41 a.m. near the town of Evans, which is only a few miles away from Augusta on the Georgia side of the border.

People on social media reported feeling the quake, which they described as a minor rattling or rumbling noise. 

The USGS says the quake happened about five miles under the earth. A 2.5 magnitude quake is on the low end of what can actually be felt by people. 

