Minor Earthquake Near South Carolina-Georgia Border

(Photo: WLTX)

Augusta, GA (WLTX) - People living near the Georgia/South Carolina border likely felt a little rumble Friday morning, as a minor earthquake shook the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.5 magnitude quake happened at 2:41 a.m. near the town of Evans, which is only a few miles away from Augusta on the Georgia side of the border.

People on social media reported feeling the quake, which they described as a minor rattling or rumbling noise.

The USGS says the quake happened about five miles under the earth. A 2.5 magnitude quake is on the low end of what can actually be felt by people.

© 2017 WLTX-TV