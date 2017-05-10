Million dollar ticket sold at Outerloop Kroger (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kroger on the Outerloop is buzzing about a very lucky customer.

"Nice and I hope they do something good with it," said Pam Lee, a shopper who bought a lottery ticket today.

"I think it's wonderful I really do. I think it's a wonderful thing for somebody to win a million dollars," said shopper Pat Cain.

A person who bought his or her ticket at this Kroger hit all five numbers except the Mega Ball.

What are the odds?

"The odds of winning the million dollar mega millions prize are 1 in 18.5 million," said Sara Westerman, Kentucky Lottery Communications specialist.

Westerman says for security purposes they do not give the timeline of when the ticket was purchased or if it was a quick pick.

The winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim the prize at the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters.

"The winner will receive $690,000 after taxes barring any child support back taxes, student loans or medical bills owed to the state of Kentucky," said Westerman.

So we asked shoppers the question you may be asking yourself: What would you do if you were the winner?

"First I, you have to help your family, you have to pay your bills, you have to give 10% to God so he helps you keep the rest of it," said Pat Cain.

"I wouldn't enjoy it I'd probably keel over dead," Karen Kraft laughed, "but other than that I'd take care of my family. I've got a lot of grandkids and great grandkids so everybody would be taken care of."

"Buy me a house and give some money to my kids and go on a trip," said Pam Lee.

