Mike Brown Sr. to visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Two families who lost loved ones in police-involved shootings are set to meet.

The family of Michael Brown who was shot in Ferguson by a police officer will be in Louisville May 11.

Brown's family will meet with the family of Darnell Wicker.

Wicker was shot in 2016 by Louisville Metro Police officers.

The commonwealth's attorney did not file criminal charges in that case.

The officer in Ferguson was also not charged.

