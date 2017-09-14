Middle schoolers stuff backpacks for hurricane victims

Students in Louisville collect supplies in backpacks for hurricane victims (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Load 'em up and ship 'em out. But not without adding a little bit of love first



“I'm writing that I hope everybody feels better in Florida because I know it's tough,” said Tamya Coleman, 7th grader.



Middle schoolers from the Nativity Academy in downtown Louisville are filling up backpacks for kids just like them.



“I hope they feel the joy that we feel stuffing them because it's like you got so much taken away and you're getting a little back but a little can build up to a lot,” said Neveah King, 8th grader.



The group of students participates in the Acts of Kindness class. Every day they meet after school and this time they're stuffing backpacks with markers, pencils, notebooks and lunchboxes for 25 kids affected by the hurricanes.



“We want them to know that however their circumstances, there's always someone else that needs help more and the just readily accept that responsibility,” said Karen Smith, volunteer.



Stuffed and ready to go with the hope of putting a smile on someone's face.



“The things that they went through, they lost important things so I just hope they feel special or happy,” Coleman said.

To find a full list of the supplies that will be collected at the supply drive, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV