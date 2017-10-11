Michter's Distillery bottling 1st 25 Year bourbon since 2008

Michter's Distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- To keep his troops happy during the Revolutionary War, George Washington bought Michter's Rye Whiskey. That company is now in Shively for the first time in nearly a decade, Michter's is selling 25 -year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.



Michter's, whose history traces back all the way to the 18th century, produces all single barrel and small batch bourbons.

This release marks the first bottling of the Shively distillery's 25-year bourbon since 2008 and it doesn't come cheap with a suggested retail of $800, according to general manager Andrea Wilson.

"It's a rarity to have something 25-years-old in the American Whiskey business. It's quite rare in itself. It contributes to the overall experience as well. But there is a demand and that demand continues to grow for luxury bourbons as well as bourbons that are aged 5, 6, 7, 8-years-old,” Wilson said.

Michter's 25 Year Bourbon goes on sale November 1.

If it's a little out of your price range, their average bottle runs about $48.

