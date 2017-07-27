Meyzeek Middle School to accept gender identity preferred by students

Meyzeek Middle School (Photo: Jefferson County Public Schools)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Meyzeek Middle School will now accept the gender identity that a student prefers.

The school says thresholds--like a medical or mental health diagnosis or treatment threshold--are not needed by students to have their gender identity recognized.

According to the school, students who are ready to socially transition may initiate a process with the school administration to change their name, pronoun, attire, and access to preferred activities and facilities. Customized support will be provided for each students’ integration.

The school board agreed Meyzeek will maintain separate restroom facilities for male and female students. Students will use the bathroom that matches with their gender identity. They say, “...no student shall be compelled to use and alternative restroom.”

Two other Jefferson County Schools have similar policies, they are Atherton and The Brown School.

