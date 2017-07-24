METROSAFE: Underground fire leads to power outages along Shelbyville Rd., Oxmoor mall area

FIRE generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A power outage is impacting traffic on Shelbyville Road on Monday evening.

Street lights are out in the area around Oxmoor and Mall St. Matthews.

MetroSafe says there is an underground fire in the area that's knocked out power to over 2,000 customers in the area.

The fire department and LG&E are working on the problem and right now, LG&E's website is saying it could be 6:30 p.m. before the problem is fixed.

