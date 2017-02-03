Child injured in shooting at 22nd, Grand; multiple people shot

LMPD is at the scene of shooting where multiple people were shot. A child is among the victims.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A child was injured in a shooting at 22nd and Grand.

MetroSafe says multiple people are shot around 2:15 p.m., according to the report.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is at the scene.

That is happening in the California neighborhood.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

WHAS11's Shay McAlister is at the scene:

