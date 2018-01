Investigation (Photo: Lyons, Mary, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, the police are investigating a shooting at 6th and Oak streets.

MetroSafe says at least two were shot.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is at the scene.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THE STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

