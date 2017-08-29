METROSAFE: Police, fire crews responding to report of suspicious package on Liberty St.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville fire are responding to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, located in the 500 block of Liberty Street, on a report of a suspicious package, according to MetroSafe.

Multiple fire trucks are on the scene.

Liberty is blocked at this location. Traffic is being diverted up 6th.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

