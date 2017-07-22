MetroSafe: Crews working warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.
Crews responded to the 1400 block of South 10th Street around 2:45 p.m. after reports of a fire at a warehouse.
No other information was immediately available.
WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs