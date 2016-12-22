Metro Public Works offering curbside Christmas tree pickup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After you get all of your shopping done and Christmas morning comes and goes, what do you do with your tree?



Metro Public Works will provide curbside pickup of Christmas trees after the holiday.

Starting on Tuesday, if you have city curbside yard waste pickup you can leave your Christmas tree and greenery out on your regular collection day.



Make sure you remove all lights and decorations before you set your tree out for pickup.