Metro Parks will offer lifeguard certification course at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The public pool at Algonquin Park looks ready for summer, but lifeguards are refusing to work there.



“That's ridiculous, totally ridiculous,” said a neighbor to the park, Darnell Bass.



Louisville Metro Parks said the only pool in West Louisville might not open by Memorial Day weekend because lifeguards have said they're too afraid to work in that park and are worried for their safety.



“Kind of disappointing, yeah, especially what it's over, because of violence,” Bass said.



Bass said he’s been going to Algonquin Park since he was young and has a nephew who is already looking forward to some summer swims.



“He's not going to like that, but I don't know what we can do about it.”



Now Louisville Metro Parks is offering lifeguard certification courses at the Algonquin Pool next week, a last-ditch effort to get people lifeguard-qualified and acquainted with what Metro Parks calls a safe place to work.



“They'll see how easy it is to get to, the nice neighborhood it really sits in, what a nice large pool it really is and say, oh you know what, didn't know... okay great, sign me up. That's what we're hoping to happen,” said Assistant Director of Recreation, Ben Johnson.



The lifeguard training includes four skills that must be performed on the first day of class. You must be able to:

Swim 300 yards continuously, both freestyle and breaststroke

Tread water for two minutes without using your hands

Swim 20 yards on your back while carrying a 10-pound weight

Exit the pool without using a ladder or the steps



“We'll feel a whole lot better if people come out next week at Algonquin, they can see the pool, they can see the community, they can familiarize themselves, find out what we're looking for and hopefully be a part of our team,” said Johnson.



The course will take place Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register for the course, call Keith Smith at (502) 895-6499.

