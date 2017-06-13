Metro Parks unveils new shelter in Charlie Vettiner Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Summer is in full swing which means many picnics and park play dates.

Mayor Fischer and other community leaders dedicated a new shelter Tuesday in Charlie Vettiner Park.

Metro Parks says the ribbon cutting represents more than 5 years of hard work from the master plan.

"It's very inviting. It's got a beautiful view over a little pond right here. You've got the active recreation area in the park. It's a place for people to come and enjoy the parks," Marty Storch, Deputy Parks and Recreation Director, said.

If you would like to reserve the new shelter, just call Metro Parks and Recreation.

