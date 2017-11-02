Metro Parks: Regulation could reduce graffiti

Graffiti on Roto-Rooter building before it was cleaned. (Photo: photo provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Parks officials are calling on the city for help in an effort to reduce graffiti.



Parks Director Seve Ghose is asking the Metro Council to consider a regulation to prohibit the sale of canned spray paint to people under the age of 21.

Ghose says other cities like Chicago and Phoenix have reduced graffiti by prohibiting the sale of spray paint to minors.

A parks spokesman tells us during the last fiscal year, the department had 25 major vandalism incidents involving spray paint, costing the department more than $21,000 on materials to fix it.

