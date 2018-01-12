Metro officials prepared for winter weather

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Officials from the City of Louisville are providing new information about their response and plan to tackle the winter weather.

Mayor Fischer held a news conference along with leaders from other agencies and addressed city’s response to the winter weather. They don't expect a big increase in emergency calls, but they want to assure everyone they are ready.

With JCPS out of school, LMPD is able to put additional officers on the roads.

As for the roads, we're told all 65 pieces of the metro's equipment, in terms of snow plows and salt trucks are out and about.

They started at 7:30 a.m. and are 90 percent done with the first round. They'll make a second pass if needed and are prepared to work through Saturday.

Mayor Fischer says it truly takes a village to pull all of this off and made it a point to thank everybody for keeping us safe during this winter storm:

"We've got a lot of great folks up here. I hope our citizens can see when something like this takes place, it's an all-hands-on-deck,” Fischer said. “We don't know if it's going to be bad or how bad it's going to be, but we know we've got to be ready."

Dare to Care and Meals on Wheels are not making deliveries on Friday, but all libraries and Metro Parks Community centers are open.

Above all, don't go out if you don't have to, but if you do, metro emergency services want to assure you they'll be there to help if you need anything.

