Metro Louisville police ID officers in deadly shooting, release body camera footage

Picture from footage of deadly shooting from Oleana Avenue.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The body camera footage from the fatal shooting involving Metro Police officers is a combined 11 minutes in length. It was taken from two of the three officers involved in this incident.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has identified the officers involved as Officer Russel Braun, Officer Paige Young, and Officer Randall Richardson.

Conrad says Richardson's body camera did not capture the incident.

The video shows the officers entering the home, announcing their presence multiple times, then spreading out to investigate the lower level.

Once that first floor was cleared, the three officers moved upstairs. Officer Braun led the way.

At the top of the stairs, he spotted William Young Jr. crouched behind a wall, in what Chief Steve Conrad described as an "ambush-like position" and armed with a meat-skewer type object.

In the body camera footage, you can see Young holding an object.

Conrad says Young charged at Officer Braun and struck him with the object in Braun's upper chest region near his throat.

According to Conrad, that blow forced Officer Braun to fall backward....and appears to have caused him to shoot his own left hand as he was falling.

We're told Officer Braun and Officer Young both fired shots at the man and the chief says it is possible officer Richardson also fired his weapon.

Police say it's unclear how many shots were fired.

"During the shooting Mr. Young was struck multiple times. EMS was called, the coroner responded and pronounced Young dead at the scene. Officer Braun was taken to University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries which included a gunshot to his left hand and trauma to the injury on his upper left chest area,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

Officer Braun has, since then, been released from the hospital.

Per LMPD policy, He and the other two officers are on paid administrative leave pending the public integrity investigation.

Before releasing it to the public, Chief Conrad said he met with William Young's family and showed them body camera footage.

LMPD has since then posted all video of the incident to the department's YouTube page. (WARNING THE CONTENT OF THE VIDEO IS EXPLICIT.)





(© 2017 WHAS)