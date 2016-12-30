Metro human relations director Miller-Cooper dies

Carolyn Miller-Cooper, the executive director of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission, died early Friday, following complications related to a recent medical procedure. She was 51. (photo: Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- Carolyn Miller-Cooper, the executive director of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission, died early Friday, following complications related to a recent medical procedure. She was 51.

She was a senior member of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, overseeing the agency that enforces anti-discrimination and civil rights laws. Miller-Cooper, who began working for the old city of Louisville in 1998, was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Carolyn Miller-Cooper was a passionate leader, dedicated to the protection of all human rights and a tireless voice for equality, fairness and dignity,” Fischer said in a release. “She was, most importantly, a devoted mother, friend, counselor and colleague whose life ended too soon but whose accomplishments, from the 20-year action plan to end housing segregation to her tireless efforts to fight discrimination in all forms, will impact Louisville for decades.

“A grateful city mourns the passing of one of our great civil rights leaders."

Reginald Glass, chairman of the Human Relations Commission Advocacy Board, said her passing "deeply touches our community" and that the commissioners on the board will continue her work.”

“It is not often that you have the opportunity to work with a leader who is fact based and takes those facts to lead with their heart,” Glass said. “Carolyn Miller-Cooper was that kind of leader. An excellent listener and researcher, with a strong passion for equality and equity for all, Carolyn Miller-Cooper's leadership as executive director of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission will be remembered as leadership with integrity."

Metro Council President David Yates said in a statement that Miller-Cooper's work as an advocate for fair housing was "a reminder that we should all seek the best quality of life for everyone who lives in Metro Louisville."

According to her profile on Emerge Kentucky, an organization dedicating to promoting women to run for Democratic elective offices, Miller-Cooper had been a mainstay in Louisville’s civil rights community for the past decade.

Under her leadership, the metro commission created programs designed to bring people together, and through her work, she was able to pursue her passion for people and public service.

She received numerous honors and had served on the board of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition and also as co-chair of the Fair Housing Coalition.

Miller-Cooper was a member of the Kentucky and Louisville Bar Associations. She attended the University of Kentucky College of Law and after graduation continued her studies at the McGeorge School of Law, where she earned a Master of Law degree.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Reporter Sheldon S. Shafer can be reached at (502) 582-7089, or via email at sshafer@courier-journal.com.