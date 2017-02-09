Metro EMS: Drug overdoses while driving increasing

overdose crash on Westport Rd. (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The crash was considered minor, but the cause is becoming more familiar with first responders and those who treat addicts.

"A lot of people have the idea that when people are using drugs or alcohol, they are stationary, but they are not," said Karyn Hascal, President of the Healing Place.

LMPD says the driver and passenger in a truck overdosed on heroin when they were found near the busy Westport Road and Hurstbourne Parkway intersection. The overdose call was just one of 48 received by Metro EMS Thursday.

Drug treatment centers like the Healing Place are seeing the effects, too.

"Years ago, our beds used to fill up at 9 or 10 o'clock at night. Now, our beds are full at seven or eight o'clock in the morning for the day," Hascal said.

We got an inside look last week as WHAS11 rode with Metro EMS crews as they drove from overdose call to overdose call. There was no slowing down as addicts were found in parking lots and on the side of the road.

"Certainly knowing that someone could be out there on the road right now under the influence of a drug that could cause them to become unconscious without a whole lot of warning to them is concerning for anyone on the road," said Major Chris Lokits.

The overdoses are happening a lot more during the day. On January 31, a man was pulled from a car in Bardstown. Police saved his life by giving him CPR and Narcan.

Less than a week later, LMPD says a driver overdosed near 2nd and Broadway. The car nearly went airborne after running off the road. It's a sad but unfortunate reality - those who are using drugs are now putting others in danger.

"I was a little bit surprised today on one hand, but on the other hand, not terribly surprised because I know there are people who are out there under the influence, using and driving," Hascal said.

