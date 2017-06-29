Metro Councilman recently under fire set to hold news conference

Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Councilman Dan Johnson will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

This comes after Councilwoman Jessica Green accused him of groping her.

Johnson has since apologized for his actions, calling it an accident and has even threatened to sue Green for slander and defamation.

Johnson is also accused of flashing his backside to another councilwoman's aide.

