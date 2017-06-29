WHAS
Metro Councilman Johnson resigns from Democratic Caucus

WHAS 2:41 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Dan Johnson announced he was resigning from the Democratic Caucus on Thursday, June 29.

This move comes after Councilwoman Jessica Green claimed he groped her at an August event. A staff member for another council member claimed Johnson exposed his rear end to her in the parking lot outside Metro Hall.

Earlier in June, Johnson said he would not be seeking re-election in 2018. He is retaining his seat on the Metro Council until his term ends.

