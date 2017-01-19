Metro Councilman James: Wouldn't hurt to have third party look at Wicker shooting

David James

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman says it wouldn't hurt to have an independent party take a look at a recent shooting of Darnell Wicker.

This week community members called for an independent investigation into the shooting death of Darnell Wicker from August.

He was shot 14 times by two officers who say Wicker came out of an apartment with a tree saw in his hand when they were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Metro Councilman David James, who once served as the head of the police officers’ union and Kentucky Bureau of Investigations, says another professional set of eyes on an investigation can help.

“You never want to believe that your family member put themselves in a position, in which they tried to take the life of, seriously injure a police officer, but sometimes it happens, but by having a second professional set of eyes review the information, it helps put some of that to rest,” James said.

James says any police agency across the country could benefit from independent investigations.



