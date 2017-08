LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In a close vote, the council voted 13-9 in favor of a resolution that expresses no confidence in Chief Steve Conrad.

The vote is really just a symbol. The council does not have the authority to remove the chief, only the mayor can do that.

Following the vote, Chief Conrad posted his response on Facebook:

© 2017 WHAS-TV