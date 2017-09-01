Metro Council President testifies over conflict of interest, September 1, 2017.

A hearing today will determine if Louisville's Metro Council President can also serve as an attorney for alleged victims suing the city over sexual abuse claims.

Council President David Yates was on the witness stand and had to answer questions from the county attorney.

It's the latest development in the ongoing investigation of the police department's Youth Explorer program. Two former officers are criminally charged as the civil suit plays out in court.

The legal action centers around claims that two former officers sexually abused members of the Youth Explorer Program and the department tried to cover it up. Council President Yates is also the attorney representing the alleged victims and was on the witness stand today. He was questioned by County Attorney Mike O'Connell.

O'Connell repeatedly asked Yates if he was working for the city or working for his client. It was also revealed in court that Yates went to the city asking for a 6 million dollar settlement the day after the suit was filed.

The city hired a former US attorney to conduct the internal review. The city's criminal investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information is revealed.

