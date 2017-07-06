WHAS
Metro Council: No confidence in LMPD chief, resolution drafted

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:28 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Chief Steve Conrad is still under fire.

Today we got our first look at a resolution being drafted by some members of Metro Council, and it is a vote of no confidence for the police chief.

The Council is critical of the violence in our city and of Conrad's recent moves to reorganize the department. The resolution also talks about a lack of transparency with the chief.    

The vote is expected to happen in the next few weeks.   

 The Fraternal Order of Police overwhelmingly voted no confidence in the chief late last year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


