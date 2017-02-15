Metro Council members discuss 'systemic challenges' of Metro Corrections

Louisville Metro Corrections (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The director of Metro Corrections wants more money, space and staff in order to cut down on what he calls systematic challenges.

"Mistakes happen," said Director Mark Bolton.

Appearing in front of metro council's public safety committee, Bolton explained the jail’s intake screening process is not perfect which has led to the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

"Just like everything else, it's not 100% every time," he said.

Bolton said a $250,000 body scanner is doing its job and calls it a good investment. However, council member David James questions why three inmates, who were booked months ago, overdosed just last week according to this report.

"We need to get that under control. It's a danger to the inmate and to other inmates. It's a danger to the corrections officer who works there and we need to make sure we have a safe environment for everybody there," James told WHAS11.

Drugs are not James' only concern. He says overcrowding is an issue which Bolton said has led to more inmates creating homemade weapons to protect themselves. There are currently 2,270 inmates but bed for only 1,790. "Prisons in the state of Kentucky are operating above 100% capacity. So, it's certainly a systems challenge that's not unique to Jefferson County," Bolton told council members.

James wants the city to look into possible jail improvements - and how to pay for them - because he says its current management may not have enough city support to run it effectively. "Public safety being the number one responsibility for government. How are we going to do that?" James asked.

Another public safety committee meeting is being planned for next week.

