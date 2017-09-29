Metro Council introduces ordinance that looks to protect immigrants

Metro Council public safety committee meeting about LMPD 's plan to restructure. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Council introduced an ordinance looking to protect immigrants on Thursday night.

If passed Metro employees, including Metro Correction Officers, could not ask people whether they're here legally unless they're required by law.

Another section of the ordinance also looks to clarify the relationship between LMPD and the US Department of Homeland security.

Public safety officials cannot enter into agreements with ICE for the purpose of finding undocumented people. They also can't ask about immigration status unless it's part of a crime.

