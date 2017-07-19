Metro Council considers 'safety zone' outside abortion clinic

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Council members are considering a safety zone outside the state's only abortion clinic.

Supporters of the proposal say they want to create a barrier between protestors and patients to ensure their privacy and safety.

Some abortion rights groups are calling for 20 feet, but the ACLU of Kentucky is asking for 8 feet, saying that's more feasible.

Supporters of the safety zone argue protesting is an invasion of privacy and keeps patients from entering as opposed to giving counseling or support.

They believe the safety zone would prevent further confrontation, but anti-abortion groups are vowing to fight any sort of barrier or buffer.

Pastor Joseph Spurgeon with Operation Save America is holding a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall, a half hour before the Metro Council meeting, to talk further about those efforts.

He also says he plans to attend the public safety meeting afterward to further voice his concerns and says protests like this will continue to happen in front of the clinic every morning.

There's no timetable yet for when this buffer or safety zone could go into effect if the Metro Council passes it.

