Metro Council committee to discuss no-confidence resolution Thursday

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Metro Council committee will discuss a no-confidence resolution regarding Police Chief Steve Conrad.

This discussion comes one day after LMPD announced criminal homicides are up in the first six months of 2017, despite overall crime is down.

The increase is raising concerns among some on the council when it comes to Chief Conrad’s leadership.

The resolution lists the reasons they want Chief Conrad off the job, one example: Council members claim the chief has not been transparent.

The resolution goes on to criticize the Chief's reorganization of the police department back in November.

It also cites the increase in annual homicides from 2013 to 2016, 48 compared to 118.

We spoke to one of the resolution's sponsors--Metro Councilman David James--who says he's expecting the public safety committee to vote on the resolution of no confidence Wednesday afternoon.

James says Louisville needs new leadership on its police department in order to curb the spike in violence.

"My experience as a business person is - just firing someone doesn't change anything. You have to look at the overall conditions. What responsible council members should look at this data and say hey we're making progress as a city,” James said.

James says if the Public Safety Committee votes in favor of the resolution, meaning members don't have confidence in Chief Conrad, it'll then move to the full council for a vote at a meeting next Thursday.

The public safety committee meeting is scheduled for 3:30 Thursday. It is open to anyone to attend.

