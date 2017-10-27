WHAS
Metro Council approves policy regarding ICE, Louisville police

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- At Thursday's Louisville Metro Council meeting city leaders approved a new policy involving police and immigration agents.

Louisville police officers and other city employees are no longer allowed to help ICE agents.

Metro Council passed an ordinance Thursday night that prevents police from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless a judge signs a warrant or if there's a risk of violence.

