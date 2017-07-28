Metro Council approves ordinance requiring employees to report child abuse

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Council members also approved an ordinance on Thursday night requiring Metro employees to report child abuse.

Kentucky law already requires Kentuckians to report child abuse but this ordinance is meant to strengthen the importance of reporting it as a Metro employee.

This follows a lawsuit claiming children were raped and sexually abused during their time as Explorers in LMPD's Youth Explorer Program.

LMPD officers are currently facing criminal charges related to this case.



