WHAS
Close

Metro Council approves ordinance requiring employees to report child abuse

Metro employees must report child abuse

WHAS 12:32 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Council members also approved an ordinance on Thursday night requiring Metro employees to report child abuse.

Kentucky law already requires Kentuckians to report child abuse but this ordinance is meant to strengthen the importance of reporting it as a Metro employee.

This follows a lawsuit claiming children were raped and sexually abused during their time as Explorers in LMPD's Youth Explorer Program.

LMPD officers are currently facing criminal charges related to this case.
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Indictments handed down in LMPD Youth Explorer sex case

WHAS

FBI opens criminal investigation into LMPD's Youth Explorer Program

WHAS

Judge considers unsealing Youth Explorer lawsuit

WHAS

Youth explorer program facing controversy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories