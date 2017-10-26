Metro Council approves $30 million in bonds for soccer stadium

LCFC stadium renderings (Photo: LCFC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Council has voted 20-4 to approve $30 million in bonds to build a soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood.

Louisville City Football Club brings an average of 8,000 fans to each game, and they're looking for a new home fast. The team currently plays at Louisville Slugger Field, but by 2020, they must have their own soccer-specific stadium.

The vote by Metro Council was the next step in that process.

Shortly after the vote, Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement: “I’m pleased that the Metro Council voted to approve this public-private partnership that takes an underused, very visible swath of land and creates a vibrant new soccer stadium district that builds on the city’s momentum and creates over 1,700 jobs. This is a smart opportunity, and when smart opportunities to move our city forward come up, we grab them.”

