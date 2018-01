Metro Corrections vehicle crash (Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Emergency crews were on the scene of an early-morning accident that involved a Metro Corrections vehicle.

The crash happened at 6th and Muhammad Ali Streets on Saturday morning, just before 2 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, but they are believed to be minor.

