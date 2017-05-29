LMDC officers hours away from 'no-confidence' vote against jail leader

Mark Bolton (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After months of controversy surrounding Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton, sworn officers are hours away from a no-confidence vote.

Those who work inside the four walls of Metro Corrections say it comes down to the safety and security and a lack of response to their concerns.

"This was member driven at the last meeting, they wanted this to happen. The reasons for it are deterioration of conditions at the jail and a failure or refusal from Mark Bolton and his leadership to work with their elected representatives,” FOP 77 President Tracy Dotson said.

Dotson has filed more than a dozen grievances against the jail within the last six months. Issues like broken security cameras and forced overtime are at the top of the list of concerns.

Dotson said, "We have met throughout the past, through last summer, on issues at the jail- safety and security issues, the overcrowding issues, the FOP has had ideas we've asked them to come to the table to discuss. They've either refused to discuss them or they didn't want to hear them."

But it isn't just the union raising questions about director Mark Bolton's leadership.

The jail's leader has been under scrutiny by a District Judge, who claims inmates were improperly held and Metro Council who held a public safety committee meeting with questions about inmate and officer security.

"I think that there is a false narrative out there that its some type of singular thing between the leadership of the FOP- it is not, it most definitely is not,” Dotson said.

He said a "no confidence" vote is their last option.

So, Tuesday morning the FOP Lodge will open its doors to more than 500 sworn officers- who will then fill out a questionnaire, answering questions like "do you feel safe while working inside the jail?”

"I think it’s important for the members' voices to be heard if for no other reason than to take away the ability of Mark Bolton to say that it’s not a widespread problem,” Dotson said.

If members vote in favor of "no confidence", union leaders will take the results to the Mayor's office and ask for a change in leadership.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the FOP Lodge on Taylor Blvd.

Union leaders will be tallying the votes throughout the day and announcing the final count just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

© 2017 WHAS-TV