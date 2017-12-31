Metro Corrections officer involved in Denny's shooting

Metro Corrections officer-involved shooting.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials are investigating a shooting that involved a Metro Corrections officer.

It happened at the Denny's on Eastern Parkway near the University of Louisville on December 31.

Just after 2 a.m., a call came in that an off-duty corrections officer was involved in some sort of confrontation with multiple people and needed assistance. That's when shots were fired.

Officers believe those shots, fired by the off-duty officer, struck an individual, who then fled the scene in a vehicle. Later, a man arrived at Audubon Hospital on Poplar Level Road with a gun shot wound that was consistent with what is believed to have occurred between that officer and the suspect.

The suspect underwent surgery early this morning. The corrections officer was not hurt.

It is unclear if anyone will be charged in this incident; the investigation is still underway.



